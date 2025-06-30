Columbus’ Boys and Girls Club holds male mentorship event

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Not every young man is fortunate enough to have a male role model in their life.

A group of men came together to be mentors to several children.

District Attorney Scott Colom held a Male Mentorship for a purpose event.

At this event, young men got to learn self-defense skills, how to tie a tie, and conflict resolution skills.

The event also included a three-point contest and tug of war.

Event organizer Scott Colom said it was all about providing young men with positive role models.

“As District Attorney, one of the things I care about is providing positive male role models for our young people, so that they will not get caught in negative role models and potentially get involved with crime,” said Scott Colom, Event Organizer. “So, this was all about crime prevention through positive male and female role models. What I hope is that they get the sense that their community cares about them and loves them. Look at all the men that are here, we are so blessed to have so many men to take time out of their Saturday to provide positive role models for young people. We love our young people here in Columbus, and we want to make sure that they get the things they need to be successful. There are things you need to know in life as a young person, and you might not have a male to give them to you. ”

“When you get older, you will not have to depend on people to teach you these things,” said Emory Jones, a Volunteer. “Some of these older guys that are here, I am pretty sure, wish they had someone growing up teaching them some of this stuff. So, it is best to teach people while they are younger.”

“It is going to help me in life because I might get a job in boxing,” said Terriyon Martin, Participant. “This just helps you throughout your years with self-defense and how to protect yourself.”

The Male Mentors for a purpose event was held at the boys and girls club, and over 50 young men participated in the event.

