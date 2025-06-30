Sheriff Office investigates double homicide in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning double homicide.

At around 2:30 am, June 29, Emergency 911 responded to reports of a shooting in the Blackjack community.

According to Oktibbeha County Coroner Billy Miller, the shooting happened on Kincade Road.

Two males were shot.

21-year-old Jordan Mitchell and 18-year-old Kaiden Evans were shot multiple times.

Both victims were taken to the OCH Regional Medical Center for treatment, and they were both pronounced dead at the hospital at 2:53 a.m.

Both of the bodies are being sent to Pearl for an autopsy

Miller also told WCBI that the shooting is under investigation.

