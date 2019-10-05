Columbus hosts 8th annual Little Hands, Big Trucks event

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Horns were honking and sirens were wailing bright and early Saturday morning.

It was all part of the 8th annual “Little Hands, Big Trucks” event in Columbus.

The event is sponsored by the United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties.

Each year children get the opportunity to explore and operate several different vehicles from various jobs and careers within the two counties.

“It’s a great opportunity to see things, climb in different cars, police cars, cranes, you know, you get a chance to operate some of these things. It’s stuff that you just can’t do every day. So, it’s a great, fun experience for kids of all ages. Even big kids like me enjoy things like this. In doing so, we can raise some funds for the United Way of Lowndes County and Noxubee County which all goes back into the community. One hundred percent of the proceeds from this event go to the United Way. There are no expenses for this event. We do it as a zero cost,” said United Way volunteer Scott Ferguson.

The event also featured a special sensory “quiet-time” hour for children who enjoy fewer loud noises.