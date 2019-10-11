Cold Front Today with Rain, Storms and some Chilly Air

A cold front approaches today bringing with it showers and storms. Behind it, temperatures tumble and brisk northwest winds usher in a cooler weekend.

TODAY:Our next cold front is moving into the region. It brings with it scattered to numerous showers and storms, especially into the afternoon and evening hours. Ahead of the front, highs climb into the mid 80s again, but behind the front a quick drop in temperatures is expected with lows Friday Night falling into the upper 40s to low 50s with a stiff northwest wind. Any Friday Night Football games not rescheduled may very well deal with lightning delays, rain and a chilly northwest wind, meaning games tonight are not facing optimal conditions.

TONIGHT: Look for clouds to slowly decrease through the night from northwest to southeast. Winds will be brisk between 10-20 mph from the northwest with a few showers continuing late. By morning, some areas will be partly cloudy while others will be more overcast. Lows fall into the 40s and 50s.

SATURDAY – SUNDAY: Look for highs only in the upper 60s. We’ll likely see some isolated rain showers Saturday morning, but most remain dry. Lows Saturday Night dip into the low to mid 40s with wind chill values into the upper 30s. Sunday, the chance for showers increase with a weak disturbance passing through.

NEXT WEEK: Expect fall weather with some passing showers on Monday as highs climb into the upper 70s and perhaps low 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday bring a much better chance for rain and storms, some of which could be heavy. By Thursday, we’ll dry out and see another drop in temperatures.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Three areas are being monitored for low chances of development in the Atlantic coast over the next 5 days. None pose any threat to Mississippi or Alabama at this time.

