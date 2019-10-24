Rain Arrives Tonight, Lasts to the Weekend

TODAY: A mostly sunny sky is anticipated. Clouds begin to build by Thursday afternoon, but we remain dry. Look for east wind 5-10 mph. Highs climb into the low 70s. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky by tonight.

TONIGHT: Lows only drop into the upper 50s as rain arrives. We’ll see numerous showers by Friday Morning with light winds out of the east.

WEEKEND SYSTEM: An area of low pressure is expected to slowly track through the region. As of now, the severe threat would likely be to our south and east away from our area, but heavy rain and flash flooding would likely be an issue. Many areas will see 1-3″ of rain with locally higher amounts.

FRIDAY: It seems as if Friday will remain soggy with rain falling much of the day. There would be the outside chance for a few thunderstorms, but under current guidance we don’t anticipate severe weather in our region. However, localized flooding may become an issue with prolonged rainfall in the region. Rain will continue through Friday Night football, causing weather related impacts to be high. Temperatures should remain fairly constant in the 60s through Friday and Friday night, though slight changes in the system may cause some adjustments moving forth.

SATURDAY: Saturday continues to see rain in the region, though there may be more breaks than on Friday. The chance for rain and thunderstorms would last through much of the day. Rain and storms will be likely into Saturday Evening and Saturday Night. While we’ll have a much better chance for thunderstorms, the severe threat still overall looks low, though if a strong storm or two were to form we’d expect that on Saturday. We’ll keep temperatures in the 60s during the day with lows Saturday Night down in the 50s and perhaps upper 40s if rain can clear out in time.

SUNDAY: Look for a few morning showers to remain, although by the afternoon we’ll be partly cloudy as the front finally snags to the east. The day doesn’t look bad at all with highs in the upper 60s. Lows at night fall into the 40s.

MONDAY – WEDNESDAY: Temperatures remain in the upper 60s and low 70s. Look for a few showers possible by Tuesday with the potential for another weather system to move in by Wednesday. There still remains uncertainty with guidance next week, so confidence remains low.

