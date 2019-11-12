Record Cold Today and Tonight

WATCH THE LATEST WEBCAST VIDEO HERE.

TODAY: Look for a bitter cold start to the day. We’ll start in the 20s and low 30s with wind chill values in the single digits and teens out the door Tuesday Morning. Any moisture from the sky will move out by the morning hours with the sunshine returning. There could be a slick spot in a place or two somewhere in the area, but overall we don’t expect impacts to occur from last night’s wintry mix given a warm ground, breezy winds and eventual sunshine. Winds remain out of the north 10-25 mph, keeping it feeling bitter cold. Highs are expected to only be in the 30s in the region. Lows tonight fall into the upper teens and perhaps a few spots in the low 20s.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll start the day with some broken record low temperatures. By the afternoon, winds should start to relax and highs climb into the upper 40s with a few possibly hitting 50. Look for lots of sunshine during the day. Lows are back into the 20s and 30s Wednesday Night.

THURSDAY – WEEKEND: We’ll slowly warm up into the 50s and 60s by the weekend with a mostly sunny sky. Overall, it will still be cooler than average, but fairly pleasant by Saturday and Sunday.

