LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Investigators also want to know who was driving a truck while allegedly committing a crime.

The dark colored Ford ranger pick-up was reportedly involved in stealing a John Deere Gator, a Zero Turn Mower, and a 12-foot utility trailer from a local business.

If you have any information on the truck or the equipment, call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department or Golden Triangle Crime-Stoppers..