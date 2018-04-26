7 arrested in Scooba shooting caught on surveillance footage

SCOOBA, Miss. (WCBI) – Seven people are arrested in connection with a shootout outside a Scooba gas station.

The trouble apparently started after an argument at nearby East Mississippi Community College.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore says a woman called relatives from Clay County to help her.

In the video you can see two men shooting at each other.

Investigators say at least nine shots were fired and four vehicles were struck.

Moore says no one was injured.

The majority of those arrested are students at EMCC.

