Disabled Marine veteran spending one week on a tower to raise money for wounded heroes

7 Days for the Troops is helping two disabled veterans in Northeast Mississippi

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Since Sunday afternoon, Scott Burns has been on top of this 14 foot tower in the parking lot at the Mall at Barnes Crossing.

Donations are taken in person, and via text or online and this year, all proceeds will help two local veterans.

“One having a home re modification and the other trying to provide them with a tiny home,” Burns said.

Burns is a double amputee because of a service related injury from his days in the Marines. He started the non profit, 7 Days for the Troops eighteen years ago as a way to help disabled veterans.

“I was sitting at home, feeling sorry for myself because I couldn’t be in the military anymore and I wanted to do something to give back to our veterans, I built a tower in the parking lot of the mall and camped out on top of it for seven days,” he said.

It may be hot on top of the Honor Tower but Burns says what he is going through is nothing compared with what some of our troops serving overseas have to endure for our freedoms.

“It is probably 100 degrees out here, but we have men and women spending a year, two at a time in much warmer, dirtier place, at night my wife, daughter and sons get to come by and see me, these men are away from their families for two years at a time and only conversation they get is by phone or video. If they can do that for me, I can do this for them,” Burns said.

Local businesses also donate items that are raffled , with all proceeds helping wounded heroes. Burns says everyone can help out.

“Some people don’t have funds available, but everyone has time, so if you can’t donate funds, come and ask me how you can donate some time to help with projects we have for these veterans,” he said.

Burns will come off the tower Saturday afternoon. for information on how to donate you can call 662 401 3349.