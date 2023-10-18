7 juveniles allegedly set fires to historical landmarks in Sunflower County

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Seven Juveniles allegedly set two separate fires of what was set to be a historical landmark in the town of Drew.

A vacant school, where Archie Manning formerly attended, was set on fire on October 14 and October 15.

The structure burned and collapsed during that blaze.

The vacant school was in the process of being added to the Historical Register in Sunflower County.

Drew police determined four 15-year-olds and two 14-year-olds as suspects and charged them with first-degree arson and trespassing.

The seventh juvenile is still at large.

