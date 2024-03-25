#7 Ole Miss falls to #2 Notre Dame 71-56 in second round of NCAA Tournament

The Ole Miss women’s basketball season came to an end Monday afternoon, as Notre Dame topped the Rebels 71-56 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Fighting Irish had control from the jump as Notre Dame led 21-9 after the first and never looked back. Maddy Westbeld led the way for the Fighting Irish as she finished with 20 points. The trio of Westbeld, Hannah Hidalgo and Sonia Citron combined for 56 points, while All-SEC First Team member Marquesha Davis was held to just six.

This is the first time the Rebels have participated in three consecutive NCAA Tournaments since the 1994-96 seasons.