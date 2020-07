LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A 70-year-old Tupelo man faces an Aggravated Trafficking of Methamphetamine charge.

George Gutierrez was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and North Mississippi Narcotics unite Monday.

Agents served a warrant at his home and say they found five pounds of methamphetamine, two firearms, and a large amount of cash.

Investigators say they’ve been investigating Gutierrez for the last several months.

More arrests are possible.