Smithville woman dies in a car crash

71-year-old Mary Gipson of Smithville was struck by an 18-wheeler on I-22

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Smithville woman died this morning from a vehicle crash in Lee County Friday afternoon.

An 18-wheeler struck 71-year-old Mary Gipson’s car.

Gipson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.