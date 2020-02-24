SUMMARY: After a beautiful weekend, rain is once again moving into the region this Monday morning. We’ll see more widespread rain even some thunder showers by the afternoon. We’ll at least see more drier & sunny weather this work week with just a few slight light rain chances Wednesday and Friday.

MONDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected Monday with highs in the 60s. Look for a mostly cloudy sky. Some localized areas could see one inch or more, but many will remain around half an inch to an inch. Severe weather and a big widespread flooding event look unlikely, but some gusty winds, some small hail and flash flooding are possible in some stronger storms. Lows Monday Night fall into the 40s as the rain moves out.

TUESDAY: We remain warm with highs in the low 60s with lows near 40. Look for a mix of sun and clouds. Some showers return by late Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY: Look for some scattered showers as a cold front blasts through. Temperatures much cooler with highs only in the mid to upper 40s with lows back in the 20s.

THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine but still cool with highs in the upper 40s. Overnight lows in the 50s.

FRIDAY- NEXT WEEKEND: The mid-range pattern looks favorable for below normal temperatures and drier than normal weather. That would support more sunshine with some clouds, with highs in the 40s and 50s and low in the 20s and 30s. There could be a weak clipper system which would bring some stray showers on Friday night, but we won’t expect anything major right now. We’ll keep you advised if things change.

