Alabama governor visits Pickens County College and Career Center

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WCBI) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey received an up-close look at the workforce training at a local career center.

Ivey toured the Pickens County College and Career Center in Carrollton Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The governor helped to raise awareness about the emphasis on creating strong career paths for students as alternatives to a four-year degree.

The Pickens County Career Center worked to develop programs and partnerships with local Community Colleges, businesses, and industries.

“We are super excited to have the governor visit us today. We are very excited about being a part of her workforce initiative. We look forward to turning out future students that will help support businesses and industry in the state of Alabama, and provide workers we need to continue to have a growing economy here in Alabama,” said Shawn McDaniel, with the career center.

Earlier this month, President Trump proposed a $900 million increase in Career-Technical Education to teach skills and trades.