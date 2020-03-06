Man charged with DUI aggravated assault in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on crash in Oktibbeha County landed a Jackson man in jail.

Matthew Myers was charged with DUI aggravated assault.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Spokesman Sgt. Derrick Beckom said the crash happened on Highway 82, near Bell Road, on Wednesday.

Troopers believed Myers was going east in the westbound lane.

His SUV collided with a car driven by Shon Bingham, of Eupora. Then an 18-wheeler hit Bingham’s car.

The 18-wheeler driver, Kenneth Wade, was not injured.

Bingham was taken to a Jackson hospital.

Myers was treated and released, then taken to the Oktibbeha County jail.