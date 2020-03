LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies want to question a man about a car that was shot.

Investigators hope you can help them find Lonzell Harris Jr.

Deputies said the victim reported several shots being fired at their vehicle on the night of March 7.

The reported incident happened on Carson Road, in southern Lowndes County. One bullet hit the car.

Harris is about 6’1 and weighs 170 pounds.

If you know where he is, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.