Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle changes visitation policy

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle has adjusted its visitation policy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A hospital spokesperson said the change is to protect patients, visitors, staff and employees.

- Advertisement -

The following visitation policies are now in place:

Only ONE designated person can accompany each patient in our Emergency Room.

No visitors allowed in our Transitional Care (Skilled Nursing) Unit or Behavioral Health Unit

No visitors allowed for any patient in isolation. Visitation can resume when the patient is moved out of isolation.

The visitation policy is subject to change as needed.