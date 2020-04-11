Columbus police investigating two shootings

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are investigating two different afternoon shootings in the city.

Police Chief Fred Shelton said officers responded to shots fired call around 4 o’clock on 22nd Avenue.

Once on scene, they found the body of an African American male in the street.

The victim was transported to Baptist. His condition is unknown at this time.

There are no suspects as of now.

Police responded to a second shots fired called shortly after that in the 1900 block of 8 Avenue North.

The victim of that incident was transported to the hospital by private vehicle.

Columbus Police are investigating both shootings.

Right now, it’s unclear if they are connected to each other.