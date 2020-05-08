SUMMARY: We’re waking up to showers & thunderstorms across areas this morning. Rain & storm chances will continue to increase for our Friday with windy conditions & cooler temperatures as strong cold front is pushing through the Deep South. Severe weather threat is looking to remain south of us, along & south of I-20. Unseasonably cooler air will stick around through next Tuesday. New record lows are possible Saturday morning and Sunday morning. Mother’s Day is looking to be beautiful. Quiet and sunny weather pattern through most of next week.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with areas of widespread rain. Some thunderstorms are also possible. Threat of severe weather is expected for areas along and south of I-20. Rainfall amounts could be anywhere from a half an inch to a little over an inch. Highs top out in the upper 60s. Southerly winds will become windy between 20 to 30 mph, then change to the northwest in the afternoon behind the front, gusting up to 35 through 40 mph. Wind Advisory is in effect from through 7pm.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies. Lows in the low 40s or upper 30s. A few new record lows could be established.

SATURDAY: Sunny and cool. Highs mainly in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40. More record lows could be established.

MOTHER’S DAY SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Pleasant and beautiful for mom. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Staying quiet as we begin a new week. Mostly sunny skies on Monday followed by partly sunny skies on Tuesday. A weak cold front pushes through Sunday night that will help cool down temperatures a bit to the upper 60s on Monday. Temperatures slowly warming back up to the mid 70s by Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Continued mostly sunny skies with a return to the 80s for high temperatures. It will look and feel more like May by the end of next week.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App