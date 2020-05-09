One arrested after allegedly injuring 4 others in Clay County shooting

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is in the Clay County jail after his alleged involvement in a Saturday afternoon shooting.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. near a residence on Happy Hollow Road close to the Chickasaw County line.

Two gunshot victims were transported to the hospital in West Point.

A third gunshot victim was sent to a hospital in Tupelo.

The sheriff said one female victim was also assaulted during the shooting.

Officers believe she was hit in the stomach.

No names have been released in regards to the suspect or the victims.

No charges have been filed at this time.

This is an on-going investigation.

If you have any information, contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Department.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.