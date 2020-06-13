COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Health reports 257 new cases of COVID-19 with 8 new deaths.

There is one new reported case within Long Term Care Facilities.

Since March 11, there have been more than 19 thousand cases with 889 total deaths.

More than 13 thousand Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

The Coronavirus hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered.

You can call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. any day of the week.