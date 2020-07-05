Afternoon Calhoun County crash kills one, injures two

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An afternoon crash in Calhoun County leaves one person dead and 2 others injured.

Sgt. Derrick Beckom with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the crash happened on MS 8 around 6 p.m. on July 4.

MHP said 23-year-old Christopher Pittman of Greenville was driving a maroon 2001 Ford Expedition eastbound when he ran off the left side of the road and overturned.

Pittman suffered moderate injuries and was transported to the local hospital in Calhoun City.

There were three other passengers, 25-year-old Martin D. Foote of Woodland also suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Tupelo hospital.

18-year-old Timtrayis McComb of Eupora was not injured.

20-year-old Courtney D. Burchfield of Houston, Ms was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.