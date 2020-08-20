Noxubee County law enforcement searching for person involved in drive by shooting

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is injured in a drive-by shooting in Noxubee County.
Now, law enforcement want your help finding a gunman.
Law enforcement released an image today of the getaway car from surveillance footage.
Investigators say the shooting happened in the Cedar Creek area on Tuesday night.
Several bullets struck a mobile home, where several kids were inside sleeping.
The injured person was standing outside the home.
Noxubee County deputies and Macon police are investigating the incident.
If you have any information about this shooting call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at the (662) 494-0109 or local law enforcement.