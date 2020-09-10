LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Lamar County deputies are continuing to look for an escaped inmate.

Johnny Scott Glasgow, 53, escaped from the Lamar County Jail on Wednesday night.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say he was wearing orange pants and a white t-shirt.

The pants and shirt have “Lamar County Inmate” printed on them.

Glasgow is described as a white male, about 5′ 7″ and weighs 185 pounds.

He has brown hair and green eyes.

Investigators say Glasgow was barefoot when he left the jail.

He had been arrested on theft and drug charges.

If you see him call 911.