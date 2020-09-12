SUMMARY: Rain and storm chances will continue today, Sunday, and into next week. Some locations may get several inches of rain over the next 7 days.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Nineteen has formed and it is forecast to develop further into a tropical storm this weekend as it crosses the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. There is a lot of uncertainly as to where it will end up but anywhere from Florida to Louisiana may get some very heavy rainfall out of this one.

SATURDAY: A quiet morning with scattered rain and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. The chance of rain is 60%. Highs top out around 90 with SE winds 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with some rain and storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY-FRIDAY: We’re keeping rain chances at 40% each day but that is all dependent on what ends up happening with the tropical system in the Gulf. Highs should be in the mid to upper 80s with lows around 70.

