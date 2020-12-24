MBI issues Silver Alert for Booneville man

UPDATE: James Harold Williams has been found and is safe.

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has issued a silver alert for a Booneville man.

James Harold Williams, 80, was last seen Wednesday night between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. near West Memphis, Arkansas.

He is a white male with white hair and blue eyes. He stands at five feet and eleven inches and weighs 200 pounds.

Authorities believe Williams is driving a 2007 Gray Dodge Ram with a Mississippi license plate that reads TP11587.

It’s unknown where he’s traveling.

The family said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.