Mississippi State will have to wait longer to potentially punch its ticket to the championship series for the first time since 2013. Texas defeated the Bulldogs 8-5, forcing a winner-take-all game for that bracket.

Texas first baseman Zach Zubia hit a solo home run in the first inning, but the Bulldogs responded in the bottom half. They tallied three hits, a walk and scored two runs to take a 2-1 lead. Ty Madden didn’t have great command in the frame. His performance even warranted a mound visit.

The 2021 projected first-round pick responded. The Bulldogs were up 2-1 with one out, but he got out of the jam. Mississippi State second baseman Scotty Dubrule grounded into a double play. After that point, Madden settled in. The rest of his outing (five innings) he walked two batters and allowed just one hit.

Earlier in the week, pitching coach Scott Foxhall commended Mississippi State starter Houston Harding’s ability to add some more velocity. Throughout the year, he has progressed from the 85-88 MPH range to the 88-91 MPH range. He tossed 4.2 innings and allowed three earned runs (in the first, second and fifth innings).

Texas tied the game in the second, took the lead in the fifth and added some more separation in the seventh to take a 5-2 lead. Much like Tuesday’s triumphant four-run comeback win against Virginia, the Bulldogs’ offense erupted in the eighth inning. Scotty Dubrule’s walk scored Tanner Allen and put MSU on the board for the first time since the first inning. Texas brought in Aaron Nixon to face Brad Cumbest with runners in scoring position, and the left fielder delivered a 2-RBI single to tie the game at 5.

Unable to capitalize, MSU and Texas went into the ninth inning all tied up. Reliever Brandon Smith was replaced in the inning by Parker Stinnett. Ivan Melendez made the Bulldogs’ momentum shatter with a three-run homer to give the Longhorns a 8-5 lead. A few minutes later at 10:39 PM CT, there was a weather delay that lasted just under two and a half hours. Play resumed at 1:05 AM.

MSU got out of the top of the 9th, put two runners on to make things interesting in the bottom frame but Texas prevailed. State will play Texas at 6 on Saturday.