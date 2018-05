KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A seventh arrest is made in connection with a shootout at a Scooba gas station.

Glenda Ann Watkins, 46, of Clay County is charged with Accessory after the Fact.

Our state news partner, WTOK, reports the shooting happened on the night of April 24th.

It stemmed from an argument at nearby EMCC.

No one was hurt in the parking lot shootout.