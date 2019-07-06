8 injured after utility explosion at Nevada college

A utilities explosion caused the partial collapse of a dormitory at the University of Nevada, Reno. Windows were blown out, the building was evacuated and there was about 2 feet of water in the basement.

Eight people were injured. Six were treated on scene and two were transported to a nearby hospital, said Steve Leighton of the Reno Fire Department. All were released by 5 p.m. PT, said Reno spokesman Jon Humbert.

The building suffered “severe damage,” Humbert said. A nearby building was also damaged. No one was inside the building at the time of the explosion, and the people injured were likely outside, Humbert said.

This photo shows damage to a dorm with windows blown out at the University of Nevada, Reno, on July 5, 2019. Raven Green / AP

Humbert said the explosion was possibly caused by a mechanical failure in the basement.

University police said classes on the main campus were canceled for the rest of the day, CBS Reno affiliate KTVN reported.