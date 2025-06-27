Eupora city officials were sworn in

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – One by one, these six city officials stood before a chancery court judge with their right hand raised, to take oath, to begin serving the city of Eupora.

This will be Calvin Robinson’s first term to serve Ward 4 on the Board of Aldermen. He said it is not about the money or a fancy title, it is all about wanting residents to have someone they can rely on.

“I just always love helping people, and reaching out to people, and I like to let people know that we are here for them regardless of the situation,” said Robinson. “I also like to show that we will try to do whatever we can to help.”

For Mayor Lamar Dumas, who will be serving his third term, it’s also about wanting what is best for residents and increasing opportunities.

“We are going to be looking to create new jobs, and I would like to have a new plant to come in to have more jobs for the people,” said Dumas. “We want to have better houses, we are trying to get the blight out of the community that we serve, so there are several things that make me want to serve the community. ”

Being a public servant is nothing new to Robinson.

He tells WCBI he was a deputy for 15 years, a captain of patrol for five years, and he also works as a part-time police officer in Maben.

He said several people recommended that he run forward four aldermen.

“It means a lot, it means a lot to me to know that they have faith in me to want to come to talk to me about anything at any time,” said Robinson. “I gave my number to people to let them know that they can get in contact with me for anything, and most of them know where I stay, so they can come knock at my door, and I am just there for them and always have been.”

Every seat inside of the courthouse was taken, leaving standing room only. Chancellor of the 14th Chancery Court District Judge Rodney Faver said, it was special to see so many people show up for the ceremony.

“It is great for me to swear these gentlemen, and to see that we have a packed crowd here,” said Faver. “It shows that the people care, the people in Eupora care about their leaders, they care about their government, and they care about their city.”

All of the public officials will begin serving their terms on Tuesday July 1.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.