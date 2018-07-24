8-month-old baby expected to live, accused abuser facing charges

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An 8-month-old baby is recovering in a Memphis hospital after Itawamba County Deputies say she has injuries that show she was “violently shaken.”

The baby is expected to live, but will have “life-altering, long-term” issues as a result of the alleged abuse.

Dennis Spencer, Jr., 26, is accused of shaking his girlfriend’s daughter and is charged with Felonious Child Abuse with Serious Bodily harm.

Investigators say Spencer is believed to have shaken the child Monday, July 16 at his home.

Spencer alerted emergency responders to the child’s injuries, according to investigators.

Sheriff Chris Dickinson said Spencer initially claimed the injuries were sustained during a fall.

Spencer’s bond is set $500,000.