9/11 first responders were honored on Saturday

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) First responders and residents from all over north East Mississippi came together to participate in the annual 9/11 stair climb.

This event is where people walk up and down several flights of stairs, to remember the fallen first responders who died on September 11th, 2001.

Attendees walked more than three laps inside of the Cadence Bank Arena, this is equivalent to the approximate height of the world trade center.

President of the Tupelo Auxiliary Melinda Monts said, this was a great way to honor those who sacrificed their lives that day, and one man even remembers the moment when the disaster struck.

“It brings awareness to the 343 Firemen who lost their lives on 9-11 and gave the ultimate sacrifice.” said Melinda Monts, President of Tupelo Auxiliary. “Many of them knew when they saw the disaster that they probably weren’t coming home. And so it’s a way for Tupelo to continue to honor and remember those.”

“This is a huge event for us, a way for us to honor all those who gave the ultimate sacrifice on 9-11.” said Brad Robinson, Tupelo Fire Chief. “The younger generation, they were not even alive, or they were very young at that point. We have a lot of young guys in our career, they’ll get to see what this really meant to us, the guys that gave the ultimate sacrifice. ”

“It was 7 O’clock and they weren’t up.” Tim Heaton, 9/11 witness. “And I remember looking down at my watch fully dressed in the kitchen. Time just stood still. And something told me to hang around and see them off to school. So that began the whole process of just some things that kept me out of the building. I didn’t have any gas. The traffic was horrible. It was the first day back from school. There were accidents on the expressway. And when I finally got to my parking garage I saw the building. When I parked my car and walked out I saw flames on the 105th floor pouring out. I was obvious the people were in trouble right on the floor that I worked in. And I called my wife to let her know that I was okay. And that’s when I heard and then saw the second plane hit the building. After that it was just complete pandemonium. I left my car in the garage and walked to the train station and took the train back.”

This was the 10th annual 9/11 stair climb in Tupelo.

