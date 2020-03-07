9 Bulldogs Clinch Fifth-Straight SEC Tournament Championship Appearance

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP/WCBI) – Rickea Jackson scored 29 points and defending champ No. 9 Mississippi State took control in the second half to defeat No. 16 Kentucky 77-59 Saturday, reaching its fifth straight SEC Tournament final.

The Bulldogs trailed 35-32 at the break, but rallied behind a pair of freshmen in Jackson and Aliyah Matharu.

Matharu had three straight baskets in the third quarter to put Mississippi State ahead for good.

Jackson kept pushing the pace so Kentucky could not get back in it. Rhyne Howard had 26 points to lead the Wildcats.

#9 Mississippi State will face #1 South Carolina in the SEC Tournament Championship Sunday, at 1 PM CT. The game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network.

The Bulldogs and the Gamecocks have met in the tournament’s final game four of the past five years. South Carolina won the regular season matchup 81-79 on January 20th.