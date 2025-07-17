Storm Chances Ramp Up This Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) –

TONIGHT: A few storms are still possible early in the night, but overall most of us will be seeing partly cloudy skies with lows dropping to 75.

TOMORROW: Storm chances start increasing on Friday as scattered showers and thunderstorms move into the area from the south bringing heavy rain and frequent lightning. Look for mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching the low 90s.

THIS WEEKEND: Although the tropical low we have been watching will weaken the more it moves up the Mississippi River, our storm chances will still continue to be widespread. Look for temperatures to stay in the low 90s as scattered showers and storms continue to push into the area throughout the weekend.