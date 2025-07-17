Columbus Arts Council hosts talent show for special campers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Having a disability doesn’t keep you from being a star.

The Columbus Arts Council hosted a talent show for the organization, “Special Needs, Special Spirit.”

This was a part of the finale for the non-profit’s “Camp with a Mission.”

Over 30 campers of different ages took the stage, performing musical selections, dances, and more.

“We have a few campers in our midst that are talented in different ways, they sing, they dance, they do different things, and so we want to put those talents on display and that’s what we’ll do today,” said Camp volunteer Norma Jones.

This was the 10th year of Camp With a Mission.

The campers spent the week at the YMCA and had visits from local businesses and first responders.

