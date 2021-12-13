911 call leads terrorist charge for an Okolona woman

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI)- An Okolona woman is accused of threatening to shoot up a state-run facility.

21-year-old Amber Hill is charged with terrorist threats.

Amory police say Hill allegedly called 911 on December 7th and said she was going to shoot and kill people inside of the building.

The facility was immediately locked down.

Investigators tell WCBI Hill drove away before officers arrived.

Amory detectives say the operations at the office were disrupted for several days and some employees had to work remotely because of the threat.

Police are not releasing the name of the government office that was threatened.