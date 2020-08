JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The total number of Coronavirus cases in Mississippi reaches over 70,000.

Friday, The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 944 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths.

11 deaths are from death certificates from last month.

This is the third day this week the numbers have been below 1,000.

70,930 Mississippians have reportedly been diagnosed with COVID-19.

946 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.