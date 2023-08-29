A break from the sticky air

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Conditions are going to be turning much nicer for NE MS for a few days, while our friends along the western Florida coast meet Idalia. There will be a quick return with the humidity by the end of the week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Conditions are going to be mild tonight, with dropping temperatures. Across the corner, overnight low temperatures will be in the 60! Humidity will be backing off too, thanks to the hurricane off to our SSE. Only a few light clouds are going to be working their way into northern Mississippi.

WEDNESDAY: Much nicer conditions! Temperatures are going to be hot, in the middle 80s to lower 90s. Cloud coverage remains light. The drier air will be moving in behind Hurricane Idalia as it continues pushes off to the NE through Florida and SE Georgia. With little cloud coverage and less humidity, temperatures overnight will fall into the middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Continuing the better half of the conditions from Idalia’s presence. Drier air and less humidity will maintain. High temperatures continuing in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The sun will be in full swing! Low temps will be staying in the middle 60s too!