CALEDONIA, COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Caledonia business is expanding into downtown Columbus.

A couple who relocated from Alabama with a dream to start a coffee shop will soon have a lot more on their plate.

James White and his wife Sarah currently own 740 Coffee Company in Caledonia.

White says that for years, they had a dream of opening a coffee shop.

They saw that dream come to life a little over a year ago.

“(It was) just really a desire to do something of our own, but also a love and enjoyment of coffee,” James White said.

When the opportunity presented itself, they jumped on board and opened a place for freshly brewed coffee and fellowship in the small town of Caledonia.

“At that time, as far as places for people to sit down, gather, and have a conversation with one another, inside, with comfortability, the only places that would open that here in Caledonia would be restaurants and not as easy as a spot to stop in and have a quick conversation, or groups to gather and have whatever type of discussion they may be having,” James White said.

The business has grown, and the timing seemed right to expand to the city.

Construction is ongoing right now, but soon, the Whites will see another of their ideas come to life.

Downtown Columbus will soon be home to Gratia Artisanal Eatery and the Sola Cigar Co.

“Our hope in both of those is to add something to Columbus that’s maybe already being done, but we’re doing it differently,” James White said.

White says they intend to offer a high-quality cup of coffee and healthy food options.

He says running a small business in a rural area and expanding is about knowing your clientele and taking good care of them.

“The opportunity to get to know our customers well and their preferences, there are countless people that come in here and we know exactly what they’re going to order almost every time they come in. I think the other side of it is just involving yourself in the community,” James White said. “We just want to evolve ourselves and play a small part in making Caledonia a better place.”

When we hear about expansion, it usually involves a big business.

But small businesses, like pebbles in a pond, can create a ripple effect that spreads through the local economy.

“Many would argue that small businesses play an even larger part, almost a backbone of any community and the consistency for those communities. Expanding allows us to invest our lives in the Columbus area as well as here in Caledonia,” James White said. “There’s the nature of being able to provide flexible part-time jobs for people that may be here because of the Air Force or college or they’re just locals looking for jobs.”

They are hoping to have the new locations open sometime in the new year.

