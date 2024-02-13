A calm week after a rainy weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Most of this week will be calm, with a gradual increase in temperatures. Some rain looks to return for the end of the week and going into the weekend.

TUESDAY NIGHT: It is going to be a clear and COLD night. Temperatures are going to be dropping close to freezing. Frost may be possible on grass and car windshields, give yourself some extra time to defrost in the morning.

WED/THURS: Gradually warming a little each day. Temperatures will be in the low to middle 60s. The sky will be mostly clear and will bring in a lot of sunshine! Overnight low temps will be kind of chilly, in the upper 30s Thursday morning and the middle 40s Friday morning. You may want to take a jacket on your Valentine’s Night date!

FRIDAY: Continuing high temperatures in the middle 60s. The rain chance will return to the forecast lightly in the morning but will pick up speed by the evening. Temperatures throughout the night will be steadily dropping, becoming much colder by the beginning of the weekend.