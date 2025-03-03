A car crash claimed the life of a person in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI): According to Staff SGT. Derrick Beckom, on Sunday, March 02, around 08:16 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 45 alternate in Lowndes County.

A 2015 Ford F-150 driven by 68-year-old Lori B. Chancellor of Brooksville, MS, was traveling north on Highway 45 alternate, when it collided with a 2017 Mazda driven by 60-year-old Charles Brewer of Columbus, who was traveling east, and trying to cross the northbound lanes of traffic at Swendenburg Road.

Lori B. Chancellor was transported by ambulance to OCH in Starkville.

Charles L. Brewer was airlifted to a Jackson hospital with reported serious injuries, and passenger Maria Dawn Knoll, who was 43 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers were transported by ambulance to BMH with reported moderate injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

