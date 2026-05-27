Bruce improves city sidewalks

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – Taking a stroll around the square just got easier in Bruce.

For the past few years, the city of Bruce has been working to get new sidewalks on the square.

Work officially started earlier this month — thanks to a grant from Three Rivers Planning Development.

“It’s been a blessing for the town of Bruce, and I never thought that we would get it done this fast without very many hiccups,” said Bruce Mayor Jimmy Hubbard.

In a town of 1,700 people, leaders say 60% are senior citizens.

Mayor Jimmy Hubbard said they will benefit most from the advancements.

In the past, it was sometimes difficult for those who are physically challenged to easily access local businesses.

The project also includes ADA improvements such as rails and tactile warning tiles.

“We had a few trips, and they were in pretty rough shape. And for one thing, it’ll look a whole lot better, and as far as being a whole lot safer also…all this is coded for handicap wheelchair accessible people, and it’ll help that part also,” said Hubbard.

Local businesses like the Historic Square Theater believe the improvements will increase safety and foot traffic.

“When have people who like to drink their coffee and sit outside… so getting the new sidewalks is a huge blessing.”

Drainage work is also being done around the square.

Three Rivers awarded Bruce with $600,000 Community Development Block Grant for the project.

Willis Engineering and Alterra Construction also helped with the project.

Mayor Jimmy Hubbard said the project is 95% complete and is expected to be complete by July.

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