A car crash into Aberdeen home leaves family feeling grateful

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing charges after police say he crashed his car into a home in Aberdeen. Police arrested Deondra Fields after an unusual incident early this morning.

An Aberdeen woman got an alarming wake-up call early this morning. Officers were called to Matubba Street just after midnight for a possible home invasion.

When they got there, they found a car had crashed into the home. While no one was injured, both the house and the car suffered significant damage.

Victim’s son Ernest Holliday says, “I discovered that the gates and somebody ran into her car and into the house. It was just very upsetting at this moment that you are

in your home gated up and they coming through the gate.”

This accident was startling to the homeowner however she and her son are grateful because it could have been worse.

“She was just praising God that didn’t nobody get hurt because it was a gas line right over here and a gas line right by her house and this missed it by an inch”

This family wants to leave the community with a little advice – You can’t plan for the expected but you can prepare.

“It’s good to have homeowner insurance it’s just like life insurance it was unexpected this was an unexpected notice at the last minute and I advise y’all to get some insurance,” said Ernst Holliday.

The accused driver, Deondra Fields, is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.