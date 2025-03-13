A change has come for Aberdeen residents

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – When fighting a fire, every second matters. Which is why Monroe County emergency officials are changing how they respond to emergencies.

Aberdeen Fire Chief Norris James said, it’s all about getting more firefighters in the field.

“Really we can say it was because of manpower, and it was also to get rid of the old and come in with the new,” said Norris James, Aberdeen Fire Chief. “We were leaving one guy at the station, and that hurts your fire rating when you can have that guy on the truck and going to help put out fires. To make that decision, was to really give us more manpower and more fight on the scene. ”

“When you are fighting a fire,” said James. “It takes a lot of strength, and so when you have people behind you to help you out, it is very helpful.”

The change went into effect on Tuesday, March 11, and Norris says he has already seen the benefit after a major fire broke out at this home on Long Street on Wednesday evening, March 12.

“When you are dealing with a structure that size, you are going to need manpower,” said James. “Last night, we contacted 911 and asked them to send us Cedar Creek. When I came out of the house fire, I saw Cedar Creek, Hamilton, Amory, I just saw everybody.”

When it comes to battling blazes or responding to other emergencies, time is of the essence.

Norris said, now that calls go to 911, it allows his department to move quicker and worry less about who to send to a scene.

“When we get a call now, we are straight moving,” said James. “We do not have to worry about telling people to contact firemen to come on the scene because 911 does that, so when we leave, 9-1-1 sends a text to all of the firemen so that they can all go to the fire.”

Chief Norris said the change would not have been possible without the help of the board of Aldermen, the mayor, the Monroe County EMA director, and the Monroe County Fire Coordinator.

