A child from Montgomery Co. has died at a logging site in Attala Co.

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A six-year-old child from Montgomery County has died at a logging site in Attala County.

Attala County Coroner Sam Bell said Timber Taylor, 6, died on Wednesday afternoon.

Bell told WCBI that 911 was contacted at 4:24 pm.

He said the child was on a logging site in the Hesterville Community when a log truck on the site struck the child.

Taylor was a student at Winona Christian; the school released a statement:

Please join us in praying for the loss of our Star, Timber Taylor. We covet your prayers for his family, friends, school, church, and community.

According to McKibben and Guin Funeral Home’s Facebook page, Taylor will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 25 at 3 pm at First Baptist Church in Winona.

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