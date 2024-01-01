A chilly beginning to 2024

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Conditions will be chilly for the first week of January. However temperatures will be hovering right around average for this time of the year. Rain chance will be on and off throughout the entire week.

MONDAY NIGHT: The first night of the new year will be a COLD one! Temperatures tonight, thanks to a mostly clear sky, will be dropping into the middle 20s. There may be a few passing clouds, but overall calm and cold tonight.

TUESDAY: High temperatures are not going to be changing much from Monday, maintaining in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Clouds will stay clear through most of the morning, thanks to a High Pressure system. As the High moves East, light clouds will move in and get heavier through the night. Low temperatures will be in the lower 30s, sitting right around freezing for the whole corner.

WEDNESDAY: A little bit cooler, temperatures look to fall back a few degrees into the middle 40s. Heavy cloud coverage and the chance for rain will be present throughout the morning and afternoon. Evening rain will be light, as it clears to the East. More cloud overnight conditions, as low temps fall into the upper 20s.