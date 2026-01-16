A Chilly Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Friday highs were in the 60s, but we will drop back down to the 40s on Saturday and as we head into next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Heading into the overnight hours. Rain will build ahead of the cold front with showers possible this evening into the night. It will be dry by midnight with lows in the mid 30s.

WEEKEND: A positive note, it will be a dry weekend, but highs will only reach the 40s both days. At night, lows will fall into the 20s. Make sure to bundle up in the morning hours especially.

NEXT WEEK: Starting the work week off with “warmer” temperatures in the mid 40s instead of low 40s. Dry conditions will stick around Monday and Tuesday before rain chances return for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be back to average Wednesday where the high will be in the mid 50s.