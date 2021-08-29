A Choctaw County man faces murder and aggravated assault charges

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCB)- A Choctaw County man faces murder and aggravated assault charges.

Jack Goss Jr. is in custody a the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Goss allegedly opened fire on a woman near Spay Road and Weir-Highpoint Road Intersection around 2 a.m. on August 28th.

When deputies got to the scene, they found Jennetta Hughes of Louisville with gunshot wounds.

Hughes and Goss allegedly got in an argument leading to the gunfire.

Hughes died at Winston Medical Center from her injuries.

This shooting remains under investigation.