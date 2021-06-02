A Choctaw County man was shot after walking up to a burglary

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Choctaw County man walks up on a burglary and is shot.

Now, deputies are searching for the gunman.

- Advertisement -

The shooting happened this past Saturday evening on Bywy Road.

Sheriff Brandon Busby says the victim saw a car parked near a family-owned home and went to investigate.

When the victim walked up to the house, a man walked out of the home and started shooting.

The victim is recovering from his injuries.

Investigators believe the car is a black Chevrolet.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is assisting Choctaw County investigators in the case.

If you have any information about the shooting call the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office.